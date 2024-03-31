Kansas City, Missouri, police officers shoot, kill armed male Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department shot and killed an armed male early Sunday morning in the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue.

Around 5:50 a.m. Sunday morning, KCPD responded to a call for help in the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officers located a male armed with a handgun in front of a residence in the area.

MSHP says the officers attempted to negotiate with the individual for "several minutes" to get him to drop the weapon.

"The subject presented the handgun in the direction of the officers on scene, at which time multiple officers fired their weapons," the Missouri State Highway Patrol detailed in a news release.

The male was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

MSHP is investigating the shooting.

This is the second shooting involving law enforcement officers this weekend. Saturday night, two deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office and a Gladstone Police Officer were involved in a shooting that left a man dead.

