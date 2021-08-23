Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, Police request help to ID vehicle in August hit-and-run

KCPD/Provided
Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to identify the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the area of East Ninth Street and Agnes Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a vehicle that struck a 40-year-old woman, leaving her in a coma following a hit-and-run earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the area of East Ninth Street and Agnes Avenue.

The woman, who has not been identified, has been in an intensive-care unit since the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

