Kansas City, Missouri, Police request help to ID vehicle in August hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a vehicle that struck a 40-year-old woman, leaving her in a coma following a hit-and-run earlier this month.
The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the area of East Ninth Street and Agnes Avenue.
The woman, who has not been identified, has been in an intensive-care unit since the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
