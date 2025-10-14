Kansas City, Missouri, police request help to locate driver wanted for striking bicyclist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a car that critically injured a bicyclist in September.

Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 , first responders were called to a hit-and-run crash near E. 39th Street and Gillham Road.

By the time police arrived, the driver of a red 2013-2022 Ford Fusion four-door car had fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle may have damage to the driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip at 816-474-8477.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.