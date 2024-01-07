Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 66-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a 66-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday night near 23rd Street and Charlotte Street in KCMO.

Bonnie Jean Olds went missing around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

She is described as a white female who has gray hair and brown eyes.

Olds was last seen on foot in a green pajama jumpsuit with several bags, per KCPD.

Police say that Olds' family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact 911 or KCPD's missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.

