Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 70-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old woman who went missing Saturday evening.

Police say Janet L. Miller was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday near 67th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

She was reportedly wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black flip flops.

Police describe Miller as a white female with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet, 1-inch-tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Miller has a medical condition that requires daily medication, per KCPD.

"Her family is concerned for her welfare," KCPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person Section at 816-234-5043.

