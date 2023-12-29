Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing teen in need of medical attention

Courtesy KCPD
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 29, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy who is in need of immediate medical attention.

Jamar Freeman was last seen on Friday at 10:40 a.m. near Vivion Road and Northeast Lancaster Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jamar was last seen wearing a black pullover and gray sweatpants.

KCPD describes Jamar as a Black male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Jamar has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jamar's whereabouts is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5043.

