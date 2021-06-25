Kansas City, Missouri, police search for stolen WWI artifacts, truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to locate stolen World War I artifacts.

A black 2006 Ford 350 diesel truck was stolen from the parking lot of Hampton Inn, 8551 North Church Road, near Interstate 35 and 152 Highway, according to a news release. Two WWI aircraft motors were in the vehicle when it was taken.

The truck’s owner, Robert Visser, of Texas, said he does not think the thieves were aware that the motors were in the vehicle, according to the release. He was traveling to Minnesota when the truck and motors were stolen.

Anyone with information about the truck or the motors is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The F350 had Texas plates BH69369.

—

