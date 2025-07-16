Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for suspect in August 2024 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for the suspect in an August 2024 homicide.

The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, Aug. 25, near E. 82nd Street and Holmes. A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle.

Detectives are attempting to locate LaRelle D. Dennis, a 23-year-old black male in connection with that homicide.

Dennis is 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 290 pounds.

If you know his whereabouts call the Homicide Unit at 816 234-5330, or the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

