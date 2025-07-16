Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for suspect in August 2024 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for the suspect in an August 2024 homicide.

The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, Aug. 25, near E. 82nd Street and Holmes. A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle.

Detectives are attempting to locate LaRelle D. Dennis, a 23-year-old black male in connection with that homicide.

Dennis is 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 290 pounds.

If you know his whereabouts call the Homicide Unit at 816 234-5330, or the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

