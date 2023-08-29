Kansas City, Missouri, police seek family of found juvenile girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for family members of a juvenile girl who was located in KCMO on Tuesday.

Police say the girl was found near 39th Street and Chelsea Avenue.

The girl has brown eyes, dark braided hair and is Black, per photographs released by KCPD. She is pictured wearing a pink Minnie Mouse tank top.

Anyone who recognizes the girl is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

"Detectives would appreciate any assistance in identifying the family of this located juvenile," KCPD Ofc. Alayna Gonzalez said in a statement.

