Kansas City, Missouri, police seek help to locate missing 47-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 47-year-old woman.

Kristina Proctor was last seen around midnight on May 29 near the 1800 block of West 41st Street in KCMO.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue dress with a floral pattern.

Proctor is about 6 feet tall and 240 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Her family is worried about her health and well-being due to her medical conditions, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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