KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Tuesday night in south Kansas City.

Police said Christian was last seen about 6:30 p.m. near East 113th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

He wore a white T-shirt, black shorts and black socks.

Anyone with information about Christian Lockett should call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.