Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy

Christian Lockett, missing 12-year-old boy
KCMO Police Department
Christian Lockett, missing 12-year-old boy
Christian Lockett, missing 12-year-old boy
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Tuesday night in south Kansas City.

Police said Christian was last seen about 6:30 p.m. near East 113th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

He wore a white T-shirt, black shorts and black socks.

Anyone with information about Christian Lockett should call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us