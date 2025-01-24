Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find a missing woman last seen Jan. 21 in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Kaitlyn Barnes, 35, was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday driving a silver Kia Niro with a Missouri license plate number of TK0N4J.

Barnes' family says she is known to wear curly blonde wigs. She has the right side of her nose pierced.

There was no description of her clothing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information should call KCPD at 816-234-5043 or 911.

