Kansas City, Missouri, woman, 31, charged with distributing drugs that led to December 2024 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is in custody on charges related to distributing drugs that led to the death of a man in December 2024.

Kelci Medley, 31, was arrested earlier this month in KCMO and extradited to Johnson County, Kansas, where she is charged with distribution of drugs causing a death and using a cell phone in the process of committing a drug-related felony.

Online court documents submitted in support of the charges identified the victim as Daniel Raab.

Medley allegedly sold controlled substances that led to Raab’s death on Dec. 10, 2024, in Overland Park.

Medley is set to make her first appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon. She remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

