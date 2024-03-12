Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, woman dies in crash Monday afternoon near Butler, Missouri

Posted at 6:08 AM, Mar 12, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman died in a collision Monday afternoon on Interstate 49, just north of Butler, Missouri.

Around 2:45 p.m. Monday, 37-year-old Jennifer N. Stanford was driving a 1999 Suzuki Intruder northbound on I-49 in Bates County, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to MSHP, Stanford collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse that was stopped on the interstate.

Stanford was pronounced deceased on the scene, per MSHP.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

MSHP is investigating the crash.

