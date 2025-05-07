Kansas City, Missouri, woman pleads guilty to US Treasury check thefts worth over $2 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to numerous charges relating to a counterfeit check scheme and stolen United States Treasury checks worth over $2 million in total.

Briauna Adams, 28, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government funds in connection to the check thefts.

Adams also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering associated with a scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans fraudulently.

PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Court documents state Adams rented a townhome in Raymore using another person's name and personal identification information.

On July 27, 2024, Adams opened an individual investment account from the residence.

Less than a month later, Adams deposited a Treasury check worth more than $1.4 million in her name into the investment account.

Fraud investigators with the investment account company discovered that the Treasury check was fraudulent and reversed the deposit before sustaining a financial loss.

A search warrant was executed on Adams' rental townhome in November 2024.

Authorities said that approximately 253 stolen Treasury checks were found in the residence, totaling $700,000.

Adams also conspired with others to prepare and file fraudulent PPP loan applications on their behalf. She filed false PPP loan applications for numerous people, resulting in a loss of a little over $540,000.

Adams faces up to 92 years in federal prison without parole, authorities said.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

