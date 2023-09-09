Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in 1-vehicle crash on Interstate 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned Friday night off the side of the roadway on Interstate 29 in Platte County.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, a 48-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Lexus GX 470 on southbound I-29.

The woman's vehicle veered off the right side of the interstate, struck a guardrail and overturned, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The highway patrol is investigating the collision.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.