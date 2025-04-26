Kansas City, MO PD: 2 teens found dead inside car from apparent double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the shooting deaths of two male victims believed to be teens.

Officers received a call of a reported shooting around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th Street and Belmont Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, someone motioned them to a vehicle on the road where the two victims were located. Paramedics declared them dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the exact ages of the victims were unknown though they are believed to be in their teens.

The spokesperson said the two victims appeared to have been in an altercation with at least one suspect when they were shot inside the car.

Police have one person of interest in custody as part of their investigation.

This developing story may be updated.

