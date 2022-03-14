Kansas City, MO, police investigate Monday homicide at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police detectives are on the scene of a deadly shooting Monday in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that around 1 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 8105 Bannister Road on a reported shooting.

Officers say the shooting took place at the Bannister Mart at Phillips 66, at a gas pump.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no suspect is in custody at this time.

This shooting marks the 29th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

