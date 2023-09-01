KCMO police need the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo., police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Kenneth Mcclee, 11, was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of Interstate 35 and Choteau.

He is black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, police said.

Kenneth has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing a red shirt, black shots and red slides.

Kenneth left his home on foot.

His family is worried about him because of his young age.

Anyone who sees Kenneth Mcclee should call 911.

