Kansas City mother charged in death of twin daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother of twin daughters is charged with abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of one girl and with abuse and neglect of the other child.

Adair Fish, 43, of Kansas City, Missouri, had regained custody of her twin girls on Nov.15, 2019.

A court document states Fish called 911 on Nov. 3 and told a dispatcher one of her daughters had been dead for several days.

Fish and her other daughter, also badly neglected, were taken to a hospital.

Police found the apartment in the Northeast neighborhood of KCMO with two to five feet of trash on the floor.

They found the dead child wrapped in blankets in the apartment, the court document states.

Adair is being held without bond.

—

