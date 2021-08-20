Kansas City pharmacy filled forged prescriptions, agrees to pay $250,000 to resolve liability

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City pharmacy is now prohibited from filling prescriptions without checking what medical practitioner filled the order after the U.S. Department of Justice found it had filled hundreds of forged prescriptions.

Spalitto’s Pharmacy, on 3801 Independence Ave., agreed to a consent decree that resolves the civil case against them without requiring the pharmacy to admit liability for the false prescriptions, according to a press release from the DOJ.

However, the pharmacy also agreed to pay $250,000 in a related settlement to the United States government, in order to help resolve liability for the accusations.

"Spalitto’s Pharmacy failed to implement or follow sufficient controls to guard against the diversion of controlled substances," the release said. "Spalitto’s dispensed prescription drugs on more than 200 occasions since the beginning of 2016 in violation of the Controlled Substances Act and its implementing regulations."

The release stated that the pharmacy admitted to filling prescriptions that ended up being forgeries.

Spalitto's will be allowed to operate but will be required to check all doctors on prescriptions to verify their legitimacy.