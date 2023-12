KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a girl last seen in the Northland on Wednesday afternoon.

Lily Gow, 12, left her home near NE Normandy Lane and NE Carolane Street about 3:25 p.m.

She was last wearing a Black hoodie, red pajama pants and brown needs. Police say she's in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

—