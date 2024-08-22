Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Kansas City police ask for help locating missing man last seen Aug. 15

Ray Patrick
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Ray Patrick
Ray Patrick
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a man who's been missing for a week.

Ray Patrick, 67, was last seen leaving his home near 130th and Wornall Road on Aug. 15, police said.

Patrick was wearing a black t-shirt with the name "U Store" on the front, black khakis and navy tennis shoes.

He was driving a black Cadillac CT5 with Missouri license plate EL1D6W.

Below is a picture of the vehicle:

Black Cadillac
Black Cadillac

His family is concerned for his wellbeing, police said.

If located, people are asked to contact 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone