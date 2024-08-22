Kansas City police ask for help locating missing man last seen Aug. 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a man who's been missing for a week.

Ray Patrick, 67, was last seen leaving his home near 130th and Wornall Road on Aug. 15, police said.

Patrick was wearing a black t-shirt with the name "U Store" on the front, black khakis and navy tennis shoes.

He was driving a black Cadillac CT5 with Missouri license plate EL1D6W.

Below is a picture of the vehicle:

KSHB 41 News staff Black Cadillac

His family is concerned for his wellbeing, police said.

If located, people are asked to contact 911.

