KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman last seen Monday afternoon.

Hannah Shelton, 36, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. She was on a walk in the 7100 block of Jefferson Street.

Shelton's family told police they're concerned for her safety because she's developmentally disabled and functions at the level of a 12-year-old.

She is also diagnosed with autism.

Anyone who sees Shelton is asked to contact 911.

—