Kansas City police ask for help to identify window-climbing McDonald's robber

Police also seek help to find getaway driver
Provided
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 17:08:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to identify a knife-yielding, window-climbing man accused of robbing four McDonald's.

KCPD said the man has struck four times since November, with the latest robbery happening last week in south KCMO.

According to police, the man climbs through drive-through windows before opening cash registers and taking money.

He then climbs back out the window and gets into the rear driver-side window of an SUV.

Below is video of two separate robberies:

Robber climbs through window to rob Kansas City McDonald's

Below is a picture of the SUV:

SUV

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD Det. Oxler at (816)-234-5230.

