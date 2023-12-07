Kansas City police locate 14-year-old who'd been missing

Update | Police said Mya was located and is safe.

Original story |Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing girl last seen Wednesday night.

Mya Lawrence, 14, was last seen near E Blue Parkway Drive and James A Reed Road.

Police said she left her home on foot about 8:00 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Lawrence was last wearing a Black jacket, tan pants and a Black stocking cap. Police said she needs medical attention.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

