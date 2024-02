KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a man last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Shane Hadsall was last wearing a black coat, jeans and backpack and wearing a Chiefs baseball cap.

He was last seen on foot in the area near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Buckingham Lane in KCMO about 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

