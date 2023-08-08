Kansas City police ask for public's help to locate missing, endangered 31-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered 31-year-old male that was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Hilton Navarro-Cortez was last seen in the 900 block of Main Street in KCMO.

Navarro-Cortez is described as a white male, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and driving a white 2011 Ford Transit.

According to KCPD, there are concerns for his well-being.

—

