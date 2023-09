KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a man who went missing on Tuesday evening.

Joseph Ferrantelle, 94, was last seen at his home about 6:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of north Forest Avenue.

Ferrantelle was possibly heading to Riverside, Missouri, in a red 2015 Ford Fusion.

He's been in contact with family but they're unsure of his location. Police said he needs medical care.

Anyone who sees Ferrantelle is asked to call 911.

—