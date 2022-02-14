Kansas City Police Department investigates fatal hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says one person has died after a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said two people were in a vehicle around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near 6820 east 14th St.

After one person exited the vehicle, the other began to drive away, according to KCPD. The individual who exited the vehicle jumped onto it as it was driving away, and fell off a short distance later.

When police arrived to the scene, they located the victim, but the driver had left the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, and died around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

