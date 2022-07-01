Kansas City police engaged in standoff near Broadway Boulevard, Westport Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are working a standoff with an individual believed to be armed in the 4100 block of Broadway Boulevard.

KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said the incident involved a suspect of an aggravated assault.

Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road are closed while the standoff ensues.

Becchina said officers first responded to an apartment complex located at 4111 Broadway Boulevard on reports of an assault.

When they arrived, they contacted two victims that work at the complex.

The employees told police they were inside the complex when they observed a man with a gun assaulting a female.

The man allegedly also assaulted the workers.

Both the female and the two employees are safe.

The male went inside an apartment and is refusing to come out, according to police.

Becchina said other residents have either sheltered in place or evacuated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

