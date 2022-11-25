Kansas City police engaged in standoff with man believed to be armed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are engaged in standoff with a man who may be armed.

The standoff, which is happening in the 1700 block of east 28th Street, began after officers responded to the area on a disturbance call just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, a teen told police that a man and woman had been in an argument that eventually turned into a physical altercation.

Then teen also told police that the man was possibly armed with a gun.

Officers tried to make contact with the woman and man, but they refused to exit the home.

Police later called for tactical response officers and trained negotiators, and the woman has since exited the home.

The man has continued to refuse to come out fo the home, and negotiators are talking with him into coming out of the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—