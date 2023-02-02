Kansas City police engaged in standoff with suspect accused of firing shots inside home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a standoff with a suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots inside a home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to KCPD, officers initially responded to the 500 block of Wallace Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

At the scene, a victim told police that he went to a home to check on it and that it belonged to a deceased family member.

When the man approached the home, he heard gun fire and realized it was coming from inside the home. The man said he believed he was being shot at.

The man was able to retreat from the home and was not injured.

Officers have since called for additional tactical resources and negotiators are attempting to make contact with the suspect.

The standoff was ongoing as of 6:30 p.m.

