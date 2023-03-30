Kansas City Police, FBI investigate bank robbery, suspicious package

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says it has deployed its bomb and arson unit at the intersection due to a suspicious package.

🚨 The area of 85th and Wornall is closed in all directions for a suspicious package investigation being conducted by our Bomb and Arson Unit. Please avoid this area. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YcLXdB38hw — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 30, 2023

Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

EARLIER | Local and federal law enforcement are investigating a bank robbery Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson told KSHB 41 that officers and FBI agents are investigating a bank robbery at the UMB Bank branch located at the intersection of E. 85th Street and Wornall Road.

Authorities say no one was hurt at the bank.

Suspect information is still being pieced together from witnesses and surveillance video.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

