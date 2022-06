KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are working a standoff with an armed individual.

According to KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina, the individual is coming in out of a residence in the 10300 block of n Elmwood Court.

Officers first responded to the area at around 4:45 p.m.

Police have asked residents in the area to evacuate or shelter indoors.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

