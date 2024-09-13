Kansas City police investigate 2 separate homicides Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to two separate homicides on Thursday night.

The first incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Agnes Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene on reports of a disturbance.

While en route, officers learned someone may have been shot.

Upon arriving to the scene, a man was located on the front porch of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died from his injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.

No suspect was in custody in connection to the incident.

The second incident happened just before 9:45 in the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue.

