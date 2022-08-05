Kansas City police investigate double shooting near 50th, Olive Streets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at around 7:40 p.m. near Olive Street and east 50th Street.

One of the victims was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victims may have been shot inside of a vehicle.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

A suspect was not immediately in custody.

