Kansas City police investigate double shooting near 50th, Olive Streets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Thursday night.
The shooting happened at around 7:40 p.m. near Olive Street and east 50th Street.
One of the victims was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the victims may have been shot inside of a vehicle.
No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.
A suspect was not immediately in custody.
