Kansas City police investigate string of safe, locked cabinet burglaries in Waldo area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a string of locked cabinets and safe burglaries in the Waldo area.

KCPD said it's been notified of at least four break-ins to businesses right along Wornall Road.

“They’ve probably been in there and knew where to go, they could have been in here less than five minutes,” said Steve Holle, with KC Bier Company. “Running a small business is kind of like that, not a lot of things that go the way you want them, but we will keep moving forward.”

According to Holle, the thieves went straight for the safe.

“They stole a few thousand dollars,” he said. “The cost to replace the doors was more than the money they stole out of the safe.”

KC Bier was just one of three other businesses along Wornall Road who also suffered damage in the burglaries.

“My office looks over 79th Street, and there’s a vacant lot across the street," Holle said. "I had noticed somebody left a cooler in the lot across the street. It was a safe, apparently somebody took a safe and they dumped it out there.”

The owners at Auto Now believe the safe found by Holle belongs to them, after finding the safe's keypad dumped in nearby grass.

Auto Now said there was nothing in the safe, but the damage was done.

Kelsey Morgan, with 5th Avenue Cleaners, reported a similar burglary.

“I didn’t even know the door could be kicked like that,” she said. “I’m just glad they didn’t get anything.”

In response to the burglary, Holle said KC Bier has made some adjustments.

“Our safe is now bolted down,” he said. “A gentleman did find the content of our safe in a dumpster in Westport off the plaza.”

KCPD said it's investigating how the incidents are connected.

“Hopefully they catch them, they are making more problems and damage for everyone around here,” Morgan said.

