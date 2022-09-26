Watch Now
Kansas City police investigating 2 Monday afternoon homicides

John Batten/KSHB
Posted at 2:30 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 15:30:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating two homicides that happened on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a scene on East 30th Street and Montgall Avenue, and to the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue.

It's not clear if the two homicides are related or if a suspect was in custody regarding the incidents.

No suspect information was immediately available.

As of Monday, the city has now recorded 120 homicides for 2022.

In 2020, the city's record homicide year, there were 147 homicides by late September and 179 total. In 2021, the city's second highest, there were 111 homicides by late September and 157 total.

This story is breaking and will be updated.


