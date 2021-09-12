Kansas City police investigating after 1 man shot, killed in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning near Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road.

According to KCPD public information officer Leslie Foreman, Westport security notified off duty officers in the area of the sounds of shots at around 3 a.m.

When the officers responded, they found the man suffering from gunshot injuries near the east of the intersection. The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to the tips hot line at (816)-474-TIPS.

