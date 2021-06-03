Kansas City police investigating fatal stabbing near 31st, Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man dead.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Highland Avenue on Wednesday, where they found the man suffering from an injury.

Ricky Bishop, 56, was transported an area hospital where he later died.

According to KCPD, Bishop wasn't able to provide any information on the incident prior to his death.

Police took one person into custody following the incident.

