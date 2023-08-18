Kansas City Police investigating homicide in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the 400 block of NW 88th Terrace.

Police say they were initially called to a home in the 400 block of NW 88th Street about midnight for a reported prowler.

Police say they found a man in the back of the residence when they arrived.

They detained the person for further investigation.

After that preliminary investigation, police went to a home on NW 88th Terrace.

They went inside and found a man who had been injured.

Police say the man died on the scene.

Police have a person of interest in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the homicide are unkown.

