Kansas City Police investigating homicide linked to shots fired call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a homicide in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street.

Police were called to the area on the sound of shots.

When they arrived, they found one person dead.

No suspect information is available at this time.

