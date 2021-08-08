Kansas City police investigating homicide near 31st, Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard.

According to a KCPD spokesperson, officers were called to the area on reports of a shooting.

Officers located a man suffering from gunshot injuries in a Quiktrip parking lot. The victim died at the scene.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting happened following an argument.

One person of interest was taken into custody. The Quiktrip was closed off to customers for a few hours while the investigation continued.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .