Kansas City Police investigating homicide near 34th and Chestnut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they are investigating a homicide near 34th and Chestnut.

Police say they were called to the area around 12:30 a.m. on a shooting call.

Police say when they arrived, they found several people inside the home.

A man was shot and later died at the scene.

Police say a woman was also shot, but has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation indicates the shooting happened inside the home after a verbal altercation.

Police say they think possibly more than one person fired their weapon, hitting the victims.

Police say they have detained multiple persons of interest and are not looking for any additional suspects.

