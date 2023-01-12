One person killed, two others critically injured in overnight shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police says three people were shot near Independence and Lewis overnight.

Police were called to the area about 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found one person dead outside of a home in the 700 block of Lewis.

Police say they found two additional victims at the Express Stop in the 8500 block of Winner Road a short time later.

Police say those two people are in critical condition.

Police say they have detained one person of interest in connection with the homicide.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .