Kansas City Police investigating homicide near Longview Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near Longview and Raytown Road.

That's near Longview Lake.

Police say about 12:40 a.m. they were called to the area in regards to a dead body.

When they arrived, they talked to someone who had been driving by and observed a body on fire on the side of the road.

Officers say they also observed what appeared to be a dead body that had been set on fire on the side of the road.

The fire department responded and put out the fire.

Police say the victim was found on the side of Raytown Road between Longview Road and Longview Parkway.

Police have not released any suspect information and have no additional information on the victim.

