Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating homicide near Truman and Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police say they're investigating a homicide near Truman Road and The Paseo.

Police were called there just after 3 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Police found an adult male dead outside the BP gas station entrance.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

There were other people at the gas station at the time who spoke with detectives.

There have been no arrests, and no suspect description has been released.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .