Kansas City police investigating life-threatening shooting at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station near east 31st Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

A KSHB 41 News photographer reported a scene at the gas station but it wasn't immediately clear if the shooting happened there.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .