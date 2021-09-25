Kansas City police investigating life-threatening shooting at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station near east 31st Street.
Officers responded to a shooting call just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.
A KSHB 41 News photographer reported a scene at the gas station but it wasn't immediately clear if the shooting happened there.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.