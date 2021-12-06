Kansas City Police investigating overnight homicide in south KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a homicide in the 11600 block of Hickman Mills Drive.

Police were called to the area about 2:30 a.m.

No information has been released on the victim.

We have a crew on scene gathering more information.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .