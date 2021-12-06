Kansas City Police investigating overnight homicide in south KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a homicide in the 11600 block of Hickman Mills Drive.
Police were called to the area about 2:30 a.m.
No information has been released on the victim.
We have a crew on scene gathering more information.
